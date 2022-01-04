People of Balochistan are owners of resources of the province, says BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, has said that the people of Balochistan are the owners of the resources of the province.

He said that he will oppose any deal on Reko Diq if it is against the interests of the local people.

"They have to remove our doubts. A refinery should be established in the mining area so that people should know the quantity of gold," he said.



Reko Diq mine is located near Reko Diq town in Chagai District, Baluchistan, Pakistan. It is one of the largest copper and gold mines in the world.

Sardar Aktar Mengal further said that his party's stand on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has not changed. And that it is not against development projects.

"We are blamed that we are opposing progress. We are not opposed to progress but we support only that progress which is in favour of the people of Balochistan," he said.

Earlier, he had demanded that his party would protest along with other parties in the provincial assembly and other forums if 50 per cent profit-sharing from Reko Diq gold project is not ensured to the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan National Party (Mengal) is a political party in Balochistan, Pakistan and it believes in more provincial rights and greater autonomy for Baluchistan province. (ANI)

