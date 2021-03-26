People of Bangladesh happy about PM Modi's visit, says foreign minister Momen

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the people of Bangladesh welcome the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition of a few to his visit will have no negative impact.

"Regular people of the country are happy and most of them welcome his visit (on March 26-27)," he told reporters adding that a few people might be against the visit which will in no way affect it, according to Dhaka Tribune.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive here on Friday morning on a two-day state visit to attend the twin mega celebrations marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.

Dhaka Tribune further reported that Momen said they believe in democracy and Bangladesh is a democratic country where freedom of speech is guaranteed.



He said the visit of Prime Minister Modi is intended mainly to join the celebrations and pay respect to Bangabandhu but Bangladesh will place its issues during bilateral discussions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh later this week will be of "very special significance" and will serve to highlight the celebration of unique bilateral ties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 on the invitation of Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. This will be the first foreign visit by Prime Minister Modi since the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit. He will hold restricted delegation-level talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also interact with diverse groups of Bangladesh's polity and society. The visit comes at a momentous time in bilateral ties between two countries, Shringla said. (ANI)

