People of Sindh, Balochistan are against Pakistan establishment: MQM Founder

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): The people of Sindh and Balochistan are against Pakistani establishment because it has "colonized" the provinces and captured all their resources, according to MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

"The true sons of Sindh and Balochistan are against Federation of Pakistan because the Federation has colonized the Sindh, Balochistan and Pakhtunkhwa and they captured all the resources of small provinces," a statement quoted Hussain as saying.

He further said that federation is actual the system which protects the interest of Punjab. He appealed to the people of Sindh, Balochistan, Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan to come forward and get freed from the clutches of Punjab.

Hussain said that a day will come when Sindh and Balochistan will get freedom from Punjab. He said in Sindhudesh all citizens will be treated equally and nobody will be deprived in the name of ethnicity, caste, colour or religion.

Altaf Hussain has said that Pakistan was created through the conspiracy hatched by the British Empire and religion was used as a tool for this purpose.

He was delivering a lecture on the history of sub-continent. His lecture live telecast through social media was a brief on the history of Mughal Empire, War of Plassey (1757), war of Mysore (1767) and Mutiny (1857) and colonization of India by British.

He said that Indian history and civilization is thousands of years old and it has different religions, culture and customs.

When the British Empire captured India, Hindus and Muslims started the mutiny against British colonization. To frustrate this mutiny, the British Empire divided Hindus and Muslims through their policy of "Divide and Rule" to strengthen their localisation. British Empire planted the two nation theory for the division of India and used Muslims in the name of Islam.

Hussain said that people of West Punjab helped British for colonization of India and to crush the freedom fighters.

Altaf Hussain said that most of the British army belonged to West Punjab, British army trained them and they were ready to serve the British against Muslims. He further said: "Generals and officers of Pakistan Army are so cruel because their ancestors were trained by Britishers, they killed innocent Muslims in India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Yemen". (ANI)

