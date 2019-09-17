Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo)

People of Yemen have right to self-defence: Iranian Prez on drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:16 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the people of Yemen have a right to self-defence.
"As for the drone attack... I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen were forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," the Iranian President was quoted as saying by Sputnik.
His remark comes days after a drone attack took place on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The attack was claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels.
The attack which took place on Saturday forced Saudi Arabia to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day -- about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.
This comes even as the Houthi rebel warned of more attacks on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure.
Washington has placed the blame for the attack on Iran with President Donald Trump saying that the culprit behind the attacks was identified and the United States was ready to respond as soon as Saudi Arabia names the party responsible for the incident.
However, Iran, earlier today, denied any involvement in the attacks and insisted that the Houthis had carried out the strikes using drones without making any reference to whether Iranian equipment or training played a role. (ANI/Sputnik)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:56 IST

PM Modi must raise issue of human rights violation in Pakistan...

Geneva, [Switzerland], Sept 17 (ANI): Political activists from Pakistan have requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the human rights violations in Sindh and other provinces during the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:44 IST

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt makes it mandatory for female...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a regressive step, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up in the province's educational institutions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:42 IST

President Kovind seeks Slovenia's help in fighting cross-border terrorism

Ljubljana [Slovenia], Sept 16 (ANI): Expressing gratitude towards his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor for extending his support to fight cross-border terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said terrorism is one of the gravest challenges confronting humanity today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:36 IST

PhD fellowship programme will help in generating new biz ideas:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Launching the PhD fellowship programme at IITs for ASEAN students here on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this platform will help in generating 'new generation business ideas' and 'exciting technological breakthroughs'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:02 IST

5.1 magnitude quake hits northwest China

Beijing [China], Sep 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale jolted Zhangye city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:55 IST

Will Federal Reserve 'ever get into the game, asks Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 16 (ANI): Intensifying his criticism against Federal Reserve after an attack in Saudi Arabia over the weekend leading to a major crude oil disruption, US President Donald Trump on Monday questioned whether the Fed would "ever get into the game."

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Iran, India review operationalisation of development projects,...

Tehran [Iran], Sep 16 (ANI): India and Iran on Monday reviewed bilateral cooperation on key issues like ongoing connectivity and infrastructure development projects including development of Shahid Behesthi Port, and full operationalisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement (Chabahar Agreement) betwe

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:42 IST

India, Slovenia sign seven MoUs

New Delhi (India) Sept 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday held talks with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor in Ljubljana and discussed possible collaboration between the two nations on a wide range of issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:51 IST

Wing Commander Anjali Singh joins Indian Mission in Russia as...

Moscow [Russia], Sep 16 (ANI): Wing Commander Anjali Singh has joined the Indian Embassy in Russia as India's first female military diplomat to be posted in any of the Indian missions abroad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:49 IST

Houthi rebels threaten more attacks on Saudi oil systems

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday warned of more attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, two days after drone strikes that interrupted much of the kingdom's oil production heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:46 IST

Congress should investigate Obama's Netflix deal, says Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sep 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that former President Barack Obama should be investigated for getting a production deal with Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:25 IST

Geneva: Activist condemns Pak's brutalities on people of PoK,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 16 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal treatment meted to the people of PoK and said the organisation will raise the issue at all international forums, UN to expose Islamabad's "real face".

Read More
iocl