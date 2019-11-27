Perpetrators of 26/11 still not convicted, says Mike Pompeo

Washington [US], Nov 26 (ANI): Asserting that brutalities of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks shocked the entire world, US Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday noted that the perpetrators of the attacks are yet to be convicted.

Addressing media persons at the State Department Pompeo said that US remembers the 166 victims of the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

"Today marks the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks. We remember the 166 victims, including six Americans. The brutality of the attacks shocked the entire world," Pompeo said.

"It is an affront to the victims and the families that those who planned the Mumbai attacks have still not been convicted," he added.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)