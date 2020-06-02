Persecution, forced conversion of Hindu girls on rise in Pakistan

Mirpur Khas [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): The minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, continue to face persecution in the hands of state and non-state actors as incidents of violence and forced conversions are on the rise.

On Monday, two incidents of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls were reported from Sindh province.

Fifteen-year-old Suntara, daughter of Rai Singh Kohli was abducted by armed men in village Rais Nehal Khan of Mirpur Khas district of Sindh.

When the family members went to file a complaint, they faced harassment by the police. The FIR was registered after the family waited the whole day outside the police station.

On the same day, another Hindu girl, 19-year-old Bhagwanti Kohli was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in village Haji Saeed Burgadi in Sindh's Mirpur Khas district.

According to the family, Bhagwanti is already married and her conversion to Islam has ruined her life.

Family members of Bhagwanti held a protest and demanded that her daughter should be returned. The abductors have already filed a certificate of her conversion to Islam in the police station.

Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities in the hands of the Muslims and the government authorities.

In another incident, the Hindu Bheel community was attacked. Men, women and children of the community were brutally beaten and their homes were destroyed in village Barmalio of Tharparkar district of Sindh.

The region is facing severe heat and the families of the minority community are facing difficult times as they have no drinking water, no food, and no shelter. (ANI)

