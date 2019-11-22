Peshawar: Plea filed against Pak Army chief for being Ahmadi Muslim

Peshawar [Pakistan], Nov 22 (ANI): A petition has been filed against Pakistan Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for serving at the top post despite being an Ahmadi Muslim.

The petition, filed by former Major Khalid Shah in Peshawar High Court, alleged that Bajwa belongs to Qadiani community. Qadianis also known as Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan and have been declared as non-Muslims by the heads of all sects.

Notably, according to Pakistan's Constitution, a non-Muslim officer cannot be appointed as the army chief.

The plea also named the former DG ISI Rizwan Akhtar for failing to fulfil his duty as a Muslim by not informing the government that Bajwa does not belong to the religion.

The petitioner was coursemate of Akhtar. The plea also termed the army chief's extension as "illegal and invalid''.

In August, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government extended the term of Bajwa for another three years.

Bajwa was appointed to the current post by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bajwa had previously served as Commander of Rawalpindi Corps and was employed as Inspector General, Training and Evaluation, at GHQ, a position held by his predecessor Raheel Sharif.

As a brigadier, he served as the Chief of Staff at X Corps and commanded formation division in Northern Areas as the Formation Commander (FCNA). (ANI)

