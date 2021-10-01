Petrol at Rs 127.30 per litre, kerosene at Rs 99.31 in Pakistan as govt continues to increase prices: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan government has increased petrol prices by Rs 4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre and it also hiked the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil by Rs 7.05 and Rs 8.82 per litre, respectively, reported local media.

Islamabad had hiked the petroleum prices on September 15 by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre.

Currently in Pakistan, the price of petrol has surged to Rs 127.30 per litre, high-speed diesel costs Rs 122.04 per litre, kerosene Rs 99.31 and light diesel oil costs Rs 99.51 per litre, reported Dawn. The increased prices are effective from Friday.

Pakistan's Finance Division said in a statement, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out higher petroleum prices based on an increase in prices in the international market as well as exchange rate variations in the last two weeks.

The statement added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "decided against the recommendation and passed on the minimum increase in prices to the consumers", according to Dawn.

Pakistan government now revises oil prices on a fortnightly basis to pass on international prices published in Platt's Oilgram instead of the previous mechanism of monthly calculations on the basis of import cost of Pakistan State Oil, reported Dawn. (ANI)