Philippine President bars daughter from presidential elections, says presidency not for women

Manila [Philippines], January 15 (ANI): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday made a sexist remark stating that women aren't cut out to be the president of the country and barred his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio from running for president in 2022 elections, reported Manila Times.

"Hindi ito (presidency) pambabae. Alam mo the emotional set up of a woman and a man is totally different (This is not for women. You know, the emotional set up of a woman and a man is totally different)," Duterte said during the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3.

Confirming the ban on his daughter for running for president in the 2022 elections, he said, "My daughter, inuudyok naman nila. Sabi ko my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run kasi naawa ako sa dadaanan niya na dinaanan ko (They are convincing my daughter to run. I said my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity her if she will have to go through what I have experienced)."



According to a survey by Pulse Asia, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio emerged as a prospective frontrunner in the upcoming 2022 presidential elections where 26 percent of the respondents said they will support her presidential bid, reported Manila Times.

In the same speech, Duterte also said he does not want his term as President to be extended.

"My God, maski ibigay mo sakin libre another 10 years sabihin ko sa iyo p***** i** ka, iyo na lang 'yan tapos na ako (If you give me another 10 years, I will tell you s** o* a b****, I'm already done)" he said.

Just this week, the House of Representatives began tackling bills seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution which some lawmakers believe will pave the way for the extension of the terms of politicians, reported the Manila Times.

The Philippines has had two women presidents earlier, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992. (ANI)

