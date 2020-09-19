Philippine President extends state of calamity by 1 year due to COVID-19

Manila [Philippines], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended on Friday the state of calamity over COVID-19 by one year to September 2021.

"Through Proclamation No. 1021, the State of Calamity throughout the Philippines is extended for one year effective September 13, 2020 to September 12, 2021," the document, posted by the presidential office, said.



Initially, the authorities declared a six-month state of calamity in mid-March. According to the presidential office, despite all efforts, COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to grow. The state of calamity can be canceled earlier if the epidemiological situation improves.

Separately, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a briefing that all cemeteries and columbaria will be closed from October 29 to November 4, when Catholics celebrate All Souls' Day. Only minors and elderly people will be allowed to visit these places.

The Philippines has confirmed 3,257 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 280,000. Of these, 208,790 patients have recovered, and 4,830 have died. (ANI/Sputnik)

