Philippine President Marcos free from COVID-19 symptoms: official

Manila [Philippines], July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has no more COVID-19 symptoms and will likely end his seven-day isolation on Friday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Wednesday.

Quoting the health bulletin that Marcos' doctor issued, Angeles said the 64-year-old Philippine leader "has been free from all symptoms of COVID-19 for the past two days."



Moreover, she said that Marcos' vital signs are all within normal limit, without any signs of respiratory distress.

Marcos has been in isolation since last Friday after he contracted the highly-infectious coronavirus. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

The Philippines' Department of Health reported 1,604 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,723,014. (ANI/Xinhua)

