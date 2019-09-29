Philippines: 2 inmates killed, 34 injured during a prison riot

Manila [Philippines], Sep 29 (ANI): At least two prison inmates were killed and 34 others suffered injuries during a riot which broke out in an overcrowded jail in the Philippines capital on Sunday, the police have said.

The police said that the fight between criminal gang members detained in the jail erupted around 6:30 a.m. (local time) and lasted for only 10 minutes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two inmates died while being treated at a local hospital, the police added.

In addition, Manila City Jail spokesperson Senior Inspector Jayrex Buestinera was quoted as saying that 34 inmates were also injured in the incident that was triggered by an argument over a bed space in the jail.

He said nine inmates who sustained serious injuries were taken to a hospital for treatment while 25 other detainees were treated at the city jail infirmary as they had sustained minor wounds.

A temporary lockdown was imposed in the jail in the wake of the incident, he added. (ANI)

