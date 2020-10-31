Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

Manila [Philippines], October 31 (ANI): The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - 'Rolly' - that entered its waters on Friday.

Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon "Quinta" earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.

"Rolly was 980 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, moving westward at 20 km an hour, packing winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph," said The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its advisory on Friday afternoon.

"It will hit the Bicol Region and will likely make landfall in Aurora or Quezon on Sunday night or early Monday morning," added Pagasa.

Signal No. 1 was raised in Catanduanes and will probably be up in the northern portion of Northern Samar and the rest of Bicol in the next few hours reported The Manila Times.



The typhoon 'Rolly', internationally known as 'Goni', might rise to the highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal or TCWS of 4, which is reserved for destructive to very destructive typhoon-force winds.

Last Sunday, Quinta roared across Luzon, unroofing houses, toppling trees and power lines, and generating storm surges that swamped coastal villages. At least nine people were reported killed.

Pagasa is also keeping a tab on another weather disturbance, Tropical Storm 'Atsani', which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Atsani is estimated to be 1,865 km east of the Visayas with 65 kph winds gusting to 80 kph. It is likely to enter PAR on Sunday or Monday, locally named 'Siony' reported Pagasa.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council have advised the local population to evacuate as early as possible.

National carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has also informed that they might cancel some flights by Sunday in the wake of the typhoon. (ANI)

