Philippines death toll from Christmas flood, rain rises to 26

Manila [Philippines], December 29 (ANI): The death toll from Christmas flood and rain in the Philippines has gone up to 25, Manila Times reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.

Northern Mindanao accounted for sixteen fatalities, followed by Bicol with five, Eastern Visayas with two, and Zamboanga city with two.

According to the Disaster Management Council, 26 have been reported missing.

The total number of affected people, or 102,476 families, increased to 393,069 people. Apparently, there are 292 evacuation shelters housing 81,443 people or 20,723 families, Manila Times reported.

The calamity not only wreaked havoc in the country but also pushed more than 45,000 people into evacuation centres for shelter. The fishermen who are reportedly missing went out to sea despite the dangers associated with bad weather, the disaster agency said.

The shear line's rains caused floods and landslides on Christmas Eve, December 24, affecting nine of the province's 14 municipalities.

A shear line is an area where warm and cold winds meet and lead to the formation of huge rain clouds, according to the country's weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) which further stated that rain-induced landslides are likely in some areas.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the impact on agriculture is being evaluated. (ANI)