Philippines: Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Mindanao, no casualty

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, the Philippines on Tuesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

The inland tremor will hit at a depth of 8 km at 9:04 am. No casualty has been reported.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake will not cause damage and the aftershocks are expected, Xinhua reported.

This comes as the Philippines is still dealing with the aftermath of an earthquake in North Cotabato in which atleast five people were killed.

The Philippines is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)