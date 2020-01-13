Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano

Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash.

According to Sputnik, the Volcanology and Seismology">Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded alarming activity and declared a level 3 alert. Magnetic unrest indicative of magma movement has been reported in the volcano, Sputnik reported.

A volcanic tsunami is also likely in the region. The authorities while keeping the deteriorating situation in mind have already started the evacuation in the three towns of San Nicolas, Balete and Talisa, which have a combined population of more than 90,000 people.

Manila's Ninoy Acquino International Airport (NAIA) is also temporarily suspended due to close proximity to the volcano.

"Due to the suspension of flights in NAIA, due to the Taal Volcano eruption, all passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport," NAIA said in its official Facebook account. (ANI)

