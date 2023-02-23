Philippines: Four people dead after Cessna plane crash on Mayon volcano

Manila [Philippines], February 23 (ANI): All four people aboard a six-seater aircraft that crashed in the Philippines at the weekend have been confirmed dead, CNN reported. The Philippines authorities have confirmed the death of four people after a search operation was conducted atop a restive volcano.



The victims include pilot Rufino James Crisostomo Jr, crew member Joel Martin, and Australian technical consultants Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam. Their bodies were found on Mount Mayon volcano. A team was working to find the people after the plane crashed in the Philippines at the weekend, CNN reported quoting CNN Philippines.

All four men were employees of a Manila-based geothermal firm Energy Development Corp, CNN reported citing the company's president and chief operating officer Richard Tantoco. The six-seater Cessna 340 aircraft was on its way to Manila when it lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday after it took off from Bicol International Airport in Albay province, CNN reported citing the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The wreckage was located at the height of around 6000 feet on Sunday. However, rainy conditions, the risk of landslides and a "moderate" volcanic unrest level affected search efforts, according to CAAP. The CAAP said that an investigation has been started into the aircraft crash. (ANI)

