Philippines logs 1,061 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [The Philipines], December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,061 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 435,413.



The DOH said that 328 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 399,325. The death toll rose to 8,446 after 10 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic.

The DOH said it had tested 5.49 million people in the Philippines so far for the COVID-19 infection. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

