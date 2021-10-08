Philippines logs 10,670 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,643,494

Manila [Philippines], October 8 (ANI/Xinhua) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 10,670 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,643,494.

The DOH also reported that 295 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 39,232. It corrected the death toll published on Thursday from 39,937 to 38,937 due to "typing error."

The DOH added 104 deaths were recorded in the past two days after the agency reported zero deaths due to "technical issues."

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the country is going down after plateauing since early September.

"That is an indication that the COVID-19 cases are indeed on a downtrend," she told an online briefing.

Vergeire also said that hospital admissions are also "slowly going down," although there are still hospitals with a high utilisation rate of intensive care unit beds.

The Philippines reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept 11 with 26,303 cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)