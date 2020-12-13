Philippines logs 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 450,000

Manila [The Philippines], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 1,085 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 449,400.



The DOH said 9,269 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 418,687. The death toll climbed to 8,733 after three more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said Metro Manila tops the regions with active and new coronavirus cases, followed by the provinces south and north of the capital on the main island of Luzon.

The DOH said it had tested over 5.83 million people so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

