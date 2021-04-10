Philippines logs 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, total soars to 853,209

Manila [Philippines], April 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday 12,674 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 853,209.

The death toll climbed to 14,744 after 225 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said the number of active cases also ballooned to 190,245.



The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested nearly 10 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

On March 29, the government placed Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces of Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under hard lockdown to suppress the surging virus transmission.

The strictest quarantine level will end on Sunday. The government will decide later Saturday whether to prolong or ease the two-week stringent lockdown measures after Sunday.

The Philippines reported 15,310 new COVID-19 infections on April 2, the highest ever daily tally since the highly infectious disease emerged in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

