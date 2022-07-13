Philippines logs 1,363 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], July 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,363 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,721,413.

The number of active cases has climbed to 14,464, the highest since April 23. The death toll remained unchanged at 60,640 as no death was reported Tuesday.

"Most areas show a sharp increase in cases, with Metro Manila showing the steepest increase, now exceeding 650 cases per day," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing.



The country averaged over 1,500 cases, or 41 per cent higher than the previous week and almost the same level recorded in the last week of February, she added.

Vergeire said the hospitalization rate remains at low risk "in most areas," and the number of severe and critical admissions at the national level is currently on a plateau.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on January 15, with 39,004 new cases. The country, with around 110 million population, has fully vaccinated over 71 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

