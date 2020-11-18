Philippines logs 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, count remains below 2,000 for 9 days

Manila [Philippines], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 412,097.



The Philippines has recorded less than 2,000 new cases for nine consecutive days since Nov. 10.

The DOH said 143 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 374,666. The death toll climbed to 7,957 after 95 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested 5 million people in the Philippines so far. The country has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

