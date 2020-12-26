Philippines logs 1,406 new COVID-19 cases, total breaches 469,000

Manila [Philippines], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,406 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the country to 469,005.



The DOH said 266 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 431,055. The death toll climbed to 9,067 after five more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has tested over 6.2 million people so far since the disease emerged in January. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

