Philippines logs 1,427 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], February 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,427 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,653,526.

The DOH said 79 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 55,763. The number of active cases dipped to 58,657 as the country's positivity rate dropped to 7.5 percent.



The DOH reported below 2,000 new cases for the third straight day. The number of new cases continued to dip as the Omicron wave ebbed.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

