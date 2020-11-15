Philippines logs 1,530 new COVID-19 infections, 41 new deaths

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,530 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection on Sunday, bringing the number in the country to 407,838.



The DOH said 11,290 more patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 374,329. The death toll climbed to 7,832 after 41 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 4.93 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

