Philippines logs 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 128 more deaths

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,547 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,818,511.

The DOH also reported that 128 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 45,709.

Monday's death tally includes 109 cases previously tagged as recoveries but reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.



On Monday, the Philippines started the pilot run of face-to-face classes in areas with low COVID-19 cases after 20 months of restriction measures.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has initially approved 120 primary education schools for the dry run. More schools are expected to participate later this month.

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant triggered a third wave of infections in the country that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, with a population around 110 million, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

