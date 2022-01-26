Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 15,789 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,475,293.



The DOH said the number of active cases dropped to 230,410, as the country's positivity rate dipped further to 35.8 percent from 37.2 percent the previous day.





The agency added that 66 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 53,664.



The Philippines is ramping up the vaccination of its citizens amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant in communities, with over 57.5 million people fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year.



The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people since the disease emerged. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

