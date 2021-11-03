Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 8 months

Manila [Philippines], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,591 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the lowest since February 24, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 27,93,898.

The DOH also reported that 186 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 43,586. Seven laboratories failed to submit data.

Metro Manila will lift a curfew from midnight to 4:00 a.m. local time in the capital region starting Thursday to allow malls to operate longer hours during the holiday season, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chair Benjamin Abalos said.



Abalos said the Metro Manila mayors agreed to lift the curfew as mall owners decided to extend the shopping hours until 11:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m. local time, adding that lifting the curfew will "help spread out an influx of people (coming to and from the malls)."

The Philippines has eased the lockdown rules amid a dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and progress in the vaccination in Metro Manila, home to more than 13 million people, and other regions. The move allowed the opening of more businesses needed to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The government said 87.78 per cent of Metro Manila's target population have received the full double-vaccine doses. Metro Manila remains under alert level 3 on a scale of 5.

The Philippines has administered more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March 1. Nearly 28 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 per cent of its 110-million population this year.

The Philippines ramped up the vaccination drive as it battled the third wave of infections that peaked in September. It reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

