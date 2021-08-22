Philippines logs 16,044 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,839,635

Manila [Philippines], August 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,044 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,839,635.

The death toll climbed to 31,810 after 215 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.





The Philippines reported 17,231 new cases on Friday, its biggest single-day spike so far.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)



