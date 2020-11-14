Philippines logs 1,650 new COVID-19 infections, 5th straight day below 2,000

Manila [Philippines], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 1,650 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 406,337.



It is the fifth straight day the daily increase of cases in the Philippines came below 2,000, which is the first time since July.

The DOH said 194 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 363,068. The death toll climbed to 7,791 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 4.9 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

