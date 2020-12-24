Philippines logs 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 466,000

Manila [The Philippines], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Thursday reported 1,776 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 465,724.



The DOH said 533 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 430,490, and the death toll climbed to 9,055 after seven more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has tested over 6.18 million people so far. The Southeast Asian country has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

