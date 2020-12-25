Philippines logs 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, President to convene meeting over new virus variants

Manila [The Philippines], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Friday reported 1,885 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 467,601.

The DOH said 307 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 430,791, and the death toll climbed to 9,062 after seven more patients died.

The Philippines has tested over 6.2 million people so far. The Southeast Asian country has a population of about 110 million.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will convene the inter-agency coronavirus task force on Saturday to discuss whether or not to extend the travel ban on Britain or to add more countries to the list, the presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The Philippines on Wednesday imposed a ban on flights from Britain starting December 24 until December 31 over fears of the transmission of a newly-detected coronavirus variant that is more infectious.

All passengers who have been in Britain within 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those merely in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period. (ANI/Xinhua)

