Philippines logs 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

Manila [Philippines], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's tally to 427,797.

The DOH said that 474 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 388,062. The death toll rose to 8,333 after 79 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic.

The DOH has recommended against traveling and gathering during the holiday season, urging Filipinos to consider celebrations inside a home or "virtual party" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let us avoid crowds, or visiting relatives this coming holiday season because it is very risky and could lead to a renewed spike of cases," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said at a virtual media briefing.

She said it is best to avoid "buffet-style celebration for now."



She added that postponing travel and staying home is the best way "to keep ourselves and our families out of COVID-19 harm" this holiday season.

The safest means of celebrating will be through online participation or video teleconferencing, she said.

The DOH previously noted the health risk from holiday travel and social gathering and recommended that people take steps to contain the coronavirus transmission, including wearing a face cover and maintaining social distance.

"Keep activities as short as possible," the DOH said.

The DOH also urged people to avoid activities that involve talking, shouting, heavy breathing, or singing, "which increases risk due to droplet transmission."

"Ensure proper ventilation in the venue and avoid air-conditioning settings which recirculate air," it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

