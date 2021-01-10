Philippines logs 1,906 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 488,000

Manila [Philippines], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 1,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 487,690.



The death toll climbed to 9,405 after eight more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 8,592 more patients had recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 458,198.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.59 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

