Philippines logs 1,926 new COVID-19 cases, 309 deaths

Manila [Philippines], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,926 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,816,980.

The DOH also reported that 309 more patients died from COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 45,581.

Sunday's death tally includes 245 cases previously tagged as recoveries but reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces will stay under COVID-19 restrictions at alert level 2 on a scale of 5 until Nov. 30, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. Catanduanes, an island province in the Bicol region southeast of the national capital Manila, is the only area in the country that will be placed under alert level 4 from Nov. 17 to 30.



Under alert level 2, establishments will be allowed to operate indoors at 50 percent capacity with an additional 10 percent capacity if they have a Safety Seal. For services outdoors, these businesses will be allowed at a 70 percent capacity.

With the further opening of more establishments and activities, Roque warned people to remain vigilant and continue wearing a face cover and avoiding the crowd.

"Keep in mind that the alert levels can change anytime if a worsening of scenario happens," Roque said.

The emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported a highest daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has so far tested more than 22 million people for COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

