Philippines logs 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 549,000

Manila [The Philippines], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Sunday 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 549,176.



The death toll climbed to 11,515 after eight more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 10,967 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,743.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million populations, has tested over 7.81 million people since the disease emerged in January last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

