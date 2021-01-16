Philippines logs 2,058 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 499,000

Manila [Philippines], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 2,058 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 498,691.



The death toll climbed to 9,884 after eight more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

It added 406 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 460,133.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.8 million people so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

