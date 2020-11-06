Philippines logs 2,092 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [The Philippines], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,092 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 391,809.

The DOH said 462 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 349,974. The death toll climbed to 7,461 after 52 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is decreasing, primarily due to the people's compliance with the minimum health standards, such as wearing face-covering and physical distancing, and the improving "treatment success rate" in hospitals.



"Our communication with people is very effective. They are complying with minimum health standards. The compliance rate is improving," he said in a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members late Monday night.

"We have data that show that the wearing of a mask is good in the Philippines. The people are compliant with the rules or government advisories," he said.

Duque said the intervention efforts of the government, especially tracking down and isolating COVID-19 patients at the community level, have succeeded.

"That is why we can see that our cases are going down, and our interventions are also successful. Even if there is evidence that our cases are going down, this is not a reason to be complacent," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

