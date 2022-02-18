Philippines logs 2,232 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], February 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,232 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,648,925.

The DOH said 79 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 55,409.

The number of active cases dipped to 65,796 as the country's positivity rate dropped to 9.1.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippines has overcome the Omicron surge that peaked this January.

"The Omicron spike was our largest and fastest increase, but an equally fast decline was observed," Vergeire said in a televised press conference on Friday.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

