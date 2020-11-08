Philippines logs 2,442 new COVID-19 infections

Manila [The Philippines], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 2,442 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 396,395.



The DOH said 11,430 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 361,638. The death toll climbed to 7,539 after 54 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested over 4.72 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

