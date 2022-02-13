Philippines logs 3,050 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], February 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,050 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 3,637,280.

The DOH reported no new deaths from the pandemic due to "technical issues in extracting data (from the system)," leaving the death toll at 54,930.



The number of active cases dropped to 81,394 from Saturday's 84,229 in the country. The positivity rate fell to 11.7 percent from 14.3 percent the previous day.

The Philippines has suffered four waves of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 in the Southeast Asian country. It reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has so far tested over 26 million people for COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

