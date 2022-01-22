Philippines logs 30,552 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 30,552 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,387,524.

The number of active cases decreased to 280,619 from a record of 291,618 on Friday. The country's positivity rate rose further to 45.1 per cent from 44 per cent the previous day.



The DOH said 97 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 53,406.

The Philippines is grappling with the fourth wave of infections amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 with 39,004 new cases.

The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested so far more than 24 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

