Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 50,000

Manila [Philippines], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 356 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,836,360.

The DOH also reported that 135 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 50,096.

The Philippines has been reporting below 1,000 cases since Nov. 24.



The country with around 110 million population has tested more than 23 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)





