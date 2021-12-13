Philippines logs 360 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,836,803

Manila [Philippines], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 360 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,836,803.



The DOH also said that 61 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 50,341.

The DOH has been reporting below 1,000 cases since Nov. 24. It reported its highest caseload on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 23 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

