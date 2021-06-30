Philippines logs 4,509 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 4,509 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,412,559.



The death toll climbed to 24,662 after 105 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that six laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has a population of more than 110 million, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

