Philippines logs 517 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 49,000

Manila [Philippines], December 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 517 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,834,294.



The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for the 11th straight day. The DOH also reported that 243 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll related to the virus to 49,230.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 22.5 million people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

