Philippines logs 6,096 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,397,992

Manila [Philippines], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 6,096 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,397,992.

The death toll climbed to 24,372 after 128 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.



The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega urged people to be vigilant amid the threat of more infectious coronavirus variants such as the Delta variant first found in India.

"We are not out of the woods yet. There is a gradual decrease of cases in Metro Manila but only slowly," Vega said in a radio interview, warning that some central and southern Philippine areas are experiencing a surge of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

