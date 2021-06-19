Philippines logs 6,959 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,959 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,353,220.

The death toll climbed to 23,538 after 153 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)