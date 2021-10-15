Philippines logs 7,625 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,625 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 27,05,792.



The DOH also reported that 203 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,424.



The department reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.





The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.



On Friday, the Philippines kicked off the coronavirus inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions.



The Philippines has administered over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The government aims to vaccinate up to 77 million people this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

